Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced a new plan to expand the Quba mosque in Medina, which is the 'largest expansion in history’ of the mosque since its establishment, local media reported.
Quba mosque is the first mosque built by Prophet Mohammed and is currently 5,035 square meters in size.
Named after King Salman, the project aims to increase the mosque’s capacity to 66,000 worshippers, and raise the total area of the mosque to 50,000 square metres, 10 times its current area.
The expansion plan was launched by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit to Medina.
Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the project aligns with the goals and objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, within a dedicated programme to better serve the pilgrims and enhance the quality of life.
In addition to an expansion of the mosque, 57 historical sites including wells, farms, and “prophetic paths” will be developed and revived, according to the SPA report.