Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced a four-day holiday for both public and private sector employees for Eid Al Fitr from Monday, April 8.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development confirmed the holiday, allowing most workers to enjoy a long break.
The holiday begins at the end of the workday on Monday, extending through to Thursday, April 11. With Friday and Saturday already designated as weekend in the Kingdom, residents can enjoy a six-day break.
Eid Al Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, which began on March 11 this year.
During Ramadan, over 1.8 billion Muslims worldwide observe fasting from dawn to dusk, focusing on spiritual growth and reflection.
Eid Al Fitr is a joyous occasion celebrated by Muslims worldwide. It is a time for families and friends to come together, exchange gifts, share meals, and express gratitude for the blessings received during Ramadan.
The holiday is marked by special prayers, known as Salat Al Eid, performed in congregations at mosques or open spaces.
Additionally, charitable giving, known as Zakat Al Fitr, is an essential aspect of Eid Al Fitr, ensuring that the less fortunate can also partake in the festivities.