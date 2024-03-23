Saudi Arabia: Five lives lost in gas cylinder explosion at Buraidah rest house

Dubai: Five individuals lost their lives in a gas cylinder explosion at a rest house in Buraidah, located in the Qassim province of Saudi Arabia.
According to sources familiar with the incident, residents were startled by the sound of the explosion emanating from the rest house, prompting immediate notification of security authorities.
Initial investigations revealed that the explosion stemmed from a gas cylinder malfunction within the rest house premises. Initially, it was reported that four young men succumbed to their injuries, while another individual sustained serious wounds.
Unfortunately, the toll rose to five fatalities as another victim passed away due to severe injuries sustained in the blast.
The gas cylinder, equipped with two gas dispensers, appears to have lacked adequate safety measures, contributing to the tragic outcome. The incident occurred in the Al Rawabi neighbourhood of Buraidah.