Saudi Arabia: Guests locked up to gulp down dinner

Cairo: A Saudi man has opted to show generosity to his guests in an unusual way.
He purportedly locked them up in the dining room and refused to let them out before they ate all the food served to them at dinner.
A video posted on social media and filmed by one guest shows a group of people attempting to open the door allegedly after their host locked the place from outside because he did not want to leave any food leftovers. They negotiate with him to let them out.
“He is giving us a tough time! He has closed the door and told us to leave nothing in plates!” read a caption attached to the video.
Meanwhile, some other guests are seen busy eating hopefully to meet the condition set by the obstinate host.
It was not clear when and where in Saudi Arabia the incident happened.
Several campaigns have recently been launched in the kingdom to curb food waste, the value of which is estimated at SR40 billion per year.