Cairo: Saudi Arabia’s labour authorities have announced digital authentication of work contracts for Saudis and foreigners in the country.
The Ministry of Human resources and social Development said on Friday the authentication is processed via the e-platform Qiwa as the accredited service for such authentication.
The step comes in implementation of a decision made by the Saudi Council of Ministers that the Ministry of Human Resources is in charge of managing contractual relationship between establishments and their employees starting from registration of the contract until the end of the relationship, the Saudi news agency SPA reported.
By making e-authentication of labour contracts obligatory, the ministry aims to provide protection for both parties to the contractual relationship, upgrade standards of compliance with wage payment and boost attractiveness of the Saudi labour market.
Saudi Arabia is home to a large community of migrant workers