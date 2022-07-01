Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced a $400 million package of development projects to be carried out by the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program in Yemen, Al Arabiya reported.
This was announced during a meeting between Rashad Al Alimi, head of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, and Prince Khalid Bin Salman, the kingdom’s deputy defense minister.
Yemen will benefit politically, economically, and socially from the development projects, which will be carried out in a number of sectors including energy, transportation, education, water, and healthcare.
Additionally, the Kingdom provided $200 million in oil derivatives to run power plants and assist in meeting Yemeni citizens’ needs.
During the meeting, Prince Khalid and Alimi also discussed recent developments in Yemen and the Presidential Leadership Council’s efforts to unify all Yemeni components to reach a comprehensive political solution in the war-torn country.
According to the UN, the seven-year conflict in Yemen has resulted in more than 150,000 fatalities and millions of civilian displaced persons.
Earlier in June, warring parties in the country renewed a two-month truce that began in April and that aid agencies and Western governments say has significantly reduced fighting.