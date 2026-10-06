Spouses, sons under 25 and unmarried daughters can secure entry visas concurrently
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has introduced new measures allowing highly skilled foreign workers to bring eligible family members to the Kingdom while their work visa procedures are being completed, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.
The initiative, introduced in coordination with the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, is aimed at improving the quality of life for residents and streamlining procedures for highly skilled expatriates.
Under the new measures, eligible workers can bring their spouses, sons under the age of 25 and unmarried daughters to Saudi Arabia.
Entry visas for eligible family members can be issued concurrently with the processing of the highly skilled worker’s employment visa, provided all application requirements and conditions are met.
The measure means qualifying workers will no longer need to complete their own work visa process before beginning procedures to bring eligible family members to the Kingdom.
After the family members arrive in Saudi Arabia, procedures for issuing their residence permits can be completed in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, the ministry said.