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Saudi Arabia allows highly skilled expats to bring families during work visa process

Spouses, sons under 25 and unmarried daughters can secure entry visas concurrently

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia now allows highly skilled expats to bring eligible family members during the work visa process, enhancing quality of life and streamlining procedures. Under the new measures, eligible workers can bring their spouses, sons under the age of 25 and unmarried daughters to Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia now allows highly skilled expats to bring eligible family members during the work visa process, enhancing quality of life and streamlining procedures. Under the new measures, eligible workers can bring their spouses, sons under the age of 25 and unmarried daughters to Saudi Arabia.
SPA

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has introduced new measures allowing highly skilled foreign workers to bring eligible family members to the Kingdom while their work visa procedures are being completed, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

The initiative, introduced in coordination with the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, is aimed at improving the quality of life for residents and streamlining procedures for highly skilled expatriates.

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Under the new measures, eligible workers can bring their spouses, sons under the age of 25 and unmarried daughters to Saudi Arabia.

Entry visas for eligible family members can be issued concurrently with the processing of the highly skilled worker’s employment visa, provided all application requirements and conditions are met.

The measure means qualifying workers will no longer need to complete their own work visa process before beginning procedures to bring eligible family members to the Kingdom.

After the family members arrive in Saudi Arabia, procedures for issuing their residence permits can be completed in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, the ministry said.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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