Cairo: Over 81 million Muslims performed prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Medina in nearly five months, a senior Saudi official has disclosed.
The number of worshippers at the mosque totalled more than 81 million since the start of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar that began in late July, till the 19th of current Jumada I, head of General Presidency for Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, Abdul Rahman Al Sudais, added.
The figure included 8 million male and female Muslims who prayed in Al Rawda Al Sharifa, an area of the mosque where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him) is located, said the official, according to the Saudi news agency SPA.
Al Sudais added that the agency in charge of the mosque has mobilised all its resources and services to ensure that worshippers undertake religious rites easily and comfortably.
Muslims, flocking to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah or lesser pilgrimage, usually head to Medina to visit and pray at the Prophet’s Mosque.