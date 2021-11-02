Cairo: Some 58 people were hospitalised for showing symptoms of food poisoning after eating at a restaurant in south-western Saudi Arabia, a local newspaper reported.
The victims were taken to a hospital in the governorate of Sabya in the border region of Jazan, Okaz added, citing a hospital official.
“Until now, 58 cases have reached the hospital. They have been treated and 50 of them have been discharged,” director of Sabya General Hospital, Dr Abdu Jafari, said.
“There are initial indications that the number will rise in the coming hours for suffering poisoning after having meals at a local restaurant,” he added.
The victims suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea, the official said.