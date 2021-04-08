Cairo: Ministerial decrees localising jobs at malls and increasing work localisation rates at restaurants and coffee shops in Saudi Arabia is expected to provide 51,000 jobs for citizens, local media said.
Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al Rajhi Wednesday issued decrees whereby all jobs at malls and its administrative offices are confined to Saudi citizens as well as increasing localisation percentage at restaurants, coffee shops and hypermarkets.
Coffee shops
Job localisation at restaurants and coffee shops in indoor commercial complexes has been increased to reach 40 and 50 per cent of overall jobs respectively.
The ministry said that the Saudi-only job titles include café manager, restaurant manager, assistant commercial manager, marketing and customer service manager and retail supervisor. The ministry has urged employers to comply with the latest decrees, warning violators of penalties.