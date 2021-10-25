Abu Dhabi: Five cross-dressing Saudi men were arrested for daring to walk the streets of the Northern Borders province, bordering Iraq and Jordan, taking a video and posting it on social media, local media reported.
“What the men did was inconsistent with the public morals of society,” a spokesperson for the Northern Borders Police said.
The Saudi government prohibits cross-dressing and being transgender. Criminal sanctions for cross-dressing tend to be the same for homosexuality: imprisonment, fines and, for foreigners, deportation.