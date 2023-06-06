Cairo: Some 446 entertainment licences were issued last month in Saudi Arabia as the kingdom’s entertainment sector continues to flourish as part of a plan to diversify oil-dependent economy.
The latest licences have raised to 12,300 the total permits issued via the entertainment portal, the state General Entertainment Authority (GEA) has said.
The May licences included 191 permits for live shows at restaurants and cafes, 92 permits for entertainment events, 93 permits for holding entertainment shows, and 23 accreditation certificates for organising and managing crowds, GEA said in a breakdown on Twitter.
During the same month, 19 licences were also issued for operating entertainment facilities, 15 licences for managing artistic talent development, seven accreditation certificates for selling tickets for entertainment events, and six permits for entertainment centres.
Created in 2016, GEA has collaborated with private sector partners in launching a series of events in different areas of Saudi Arabia to draw local and foreign audiences.
Around 120 million people have attended entertainment events staged in Saudi Arabia since 2019, GEA head Turki Al Alsheikh said in March.
He added that the figure has been achieved despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic.
In recent years, Saudi Arabia has sought to boost its entertainment industry, staging a series of star-studded concerts, cinema, theatrical shows and competitions.
A series of summer entertainment events, dubbed the Kingdom’s Tour 2023, kicked off last month featuring concerts and plays in 17 Saudi cities.
In April 2018, Saudi Arabia reopened cinemas for the first time in nearly four decades.
The kingdom aims to receive 25 million foreign tourists in 2023.