Dubai: More than 400,000 domestic workers have left the Saudi market in three months, according to the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).
During the third quarter of 2021, the total number of drivers decreased significantly by 200,000 to 1.75 million drivers, compared to 1.94 million in the same period in 2020.
The authority’s data showed a drop in the domestic workers by another 200,000 to 1.4 million in 2021, compared to 1.6 million domestic workers in the same period in 2020.
Statistics revealed an increase in the number of chefs and waitresses from about 51,000 to 54,000. Security guards at homes, buildings and rest-houses also dropped from 29,000 to 25,000.
The number of farm helpers declined from 2,536 to 2,238 and tailors from 1,462 to 1,301.
Nurses working in private homes also saw a decline from 2,958 to 1,947.