Dubai: Saudi Arabia has been ranked 3rd top destination for migrants for the second year in a row, local media reported
According to the World Migration Report 2022, released by the United Nations International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Saudi Arabia has become a worldwide commercial and investment destination, bringing 13.5 million expats to work in the Kingdom.
The report revealed that since 1970, the US has been the primary country of destination for migrants. Since then, the number of foreign-born people residing in the country has more than quadrupled from less than 12 million in 1970 to close to 50.6 million in 2019.
Germany, the second top destination for migrants, has also saw an increase over the years from 8.9 million in 2000 to nearly 16 million in 2020. Saudi Arabia came third with 13.5 migrants and followed by Russia, UK, France, the UAE, and Canada.
Earlier last month, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that Saudi Arabia is expected to see its population reach 50 to 60 million by 2030, with half being foreigners.
Speaking to reporters after unveiling the designs of The Line project, the Crown Prince said Riyadh will accommodate a population of 25 million, while NEOM will take care of 10 million people.