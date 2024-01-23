Cairo: More than 280 million Muslims prayed at the Prophet’s Mosque, Islam’s second holiest site in the Saudi city of Medina, in 2023, according to official figures.
The worshippers performed prayers amid a spiritual atmosphere and an integrated network of services provided by the General Authority for Care of the Prophet’s Mosque, a state agency in charge of the place, the Saudi news agency SPA reported.
The agency said it has endeavoured to provide services of the highest standards to facilitate things for the faithful and help them undertake worshipping with ease and comfort.
The mosque houses Al Rawda Al Sharifa, where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him) is located.
After performing Umrah or minor pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site, in Mecca, many pilgrims would flock to Medina to offer prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque and visit other Islamic landmarks in the city.
Saudi Arabia expects around 10 million Muslims from abroad to perform Umrah during the current season that began more than six months ago.
The numbers of Umrah pilgrims hit record 13.5 million last year, Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al Rabiah said this month.
Last April, Saudi authorities unveiled a gilded brass barrier surrounding the Sacred Chamber at the Prophet’s Mosque.
The barrier replaced a wooden barrier to preserve the visual identity and architectural pattern of the Mosque, officials said at the time.
The barrier has posts fixed to the bottom base by internal props, guaranteeing its immovability under pressure of human density and easy maintenance.