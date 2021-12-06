Dubai: Some 250 Saudi government officials and employees have been arrested after being found guilty of bribery, abuse of power and forgery, Saudi media reported.
According to the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha), the arrests follow 6,459 inspections conducted last month.
The inspections also resulted in 657 suspects placed under investigation, Nazaha said.
The suspects included officials and employees of the ministries of defence, interior, health, justice, education, and municipal, rural Affairs and housing.
The Nazaha called on all citizens and residents to report any suspicious activity involving financial or administrative corruption through contacting the authority’s communication outlets in order to protect public money and safeguard it from wastage.