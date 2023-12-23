Cairo: Two expatriates were executed in Saudi Arabia after they had been convicted in a final court ruling of murdering a man by spraying an insecticide into his mouth, Saudi media reported.
The murder, the date of which was not given, was due to a financial dispute.
The inmates were Bangladeshi nationals, who were found guilty of luring the victim- an Indian citizen - inside a car to a vacant piece of land, strangling him with a piece of cloth from behind and fatally using the insecticide against him. Afterwards, they attempted to conceal the murder by burying the body.
But the police managed to arrest them. After investigations, the pair were referred to the competent court that convicted him.
The verdict was later upheld by appeals and supreme courts, and approved by a royal order, making it final.
Both convicts were executed in the Jazan region in south-western Saudi Arabia.