Dubai: Eleven men have been arrested in Saudi Arabia for impersonating bank employees and stealing money from the accounts of Saudis and residents, local media reported.
The Public Prosecution’s Financial Fraud Unit said its investigations found the men had formed a criminal racket and posed as bank employees to call customers and get personal information from them. Their nationalities have not been disclosed.
It also found that the suspects rented a house where they used for their illegal activities.
The suspects sent random messages to the victims’ phones claiming that their banking services had been disrupted and their ATM cards deactivated. They asked the victims to provide them with confidential information and numbers to reactivate their cards.
After persuading their victims to give them the password, the gang members were able to access their accounts and steal money.
The investigators found the suspects asked their victims to give them the password to access their banking services, as well as government services on Absher platform.
The Public Prosecution urged the public to be careful and to never disclose their bank details to cold callers as banks never ask their customers about their personal information, bank details or pin codes.