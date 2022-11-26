Dubai: A 10-year-old girl died after a horse in Mecca dislodged her from its back and kicked her, local media reported.
According to Sabaq newspaper, the little girl sustained serious injuries after the incident that occurred in Mecca’s An Nawwariyyah neighbourhood.
After the horse dropped the girl from its back, she hung on the rope, but was dragged on the asphalt, and kicked, the report said.
The Red Crescent was contacted immediately, and rescue teams rushed to the scene. They took the girl to Hira General Hospital, but all attempts to save her life were unsuccessful.