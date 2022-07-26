Cairo: Demolition of a landmark hotel in the Saudi capital has got underway to make room for an ambitious development project.
Al Khozama Hotel, one of the earliest in Riyadh was inaugurated in 1978 and has since been part of the city’s early architecture.
The removal of the structure is part of a project to develop Al Faisaliah district in Riyadh in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, an ambitious development scheme, Al Arabiya television reported.
The upgrade project features state-of- art commercial complexes, outdoor green spaces and integrated vital utilities, the television added.
It is not clear yet when the demolition process will be completed.