Cairo: A Saudi government team has resolved a dispute between a troubled contracting company and its employees in the capital Riyadh, committing the firm to pay SR654,000 in overdue wages, a Saudi newspaper has said.
The crisis management team at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has obligated the company to pay the arrears to 62 workers within 10 days and issue final exit documents to those of them who want to leave the country after they receive their financial entitlements, news portal Ajel added.
An agreement was also reached with the company to reinstate other employees or allow them to move to other jobs. The arrangement was reached after the government team had met with representatives of the firm and workers.
The ministry’s crisis management is tasked with investigating the situation of employees of troubled businesses and meeting with employers and representatives of foreign embassies to solve labour problems as well as inspecting workplaces and employees’ residences to ensure they are in line with related regulations.
Foreigners make up around 10.5 million of Saudi Arabia’s total population of 34.8 million.