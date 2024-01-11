Cairo: Famous Saudi businessman and Rally champion Yazeed Al Rajhi has bought a premium vehicle number plate for a whopping SR10 mil-lion, according to social media reports.

The “1 V” number plate generated the highest bidding price exceeding SR10 million at an electronic auction conducted on the government plat-form Absher, an X post said.

“The holder of achievements and the world champ Yazeed bin Mohammed Al Rajhi has bought the registration plate for more than SR10 million,” said Saudi media figure Mohammed Al Daraim in the post.

There was no comment from Yazeed, the 32-year-old son of Saudi business tycoon Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Al Rajhi.

A rally driver, Yazeed has competed in the World Rally Championship and other internationally rally events.

He is a two-time FIA World Cup champion and a two-time champion in the local championship, the Saudi Toyota Championship.

The Saudi General Directorate of Traffic conducted an e-auction on premium vehicle number plates on December 31-January 1.

Auctions on premium mobile phone numbers are also not uncommon in Saudi Arabia where the telecom market has grown in recent years.

Last month, a premium number of a mobile phone number fetched SR30 million at an auction held by a telecommunications service provider in Saudi Arabia, social media reports said.

The number 0500005386 sold for SRSR30 million at the auction of STC, also known as the Saudi Telecom Company, the reports said.

The sale has triggered an online controversy.

“Although other numbers are more distinguished, they sold for SR30,000 and 40,000,” said Saudi activist Iyad Al Hamud on X. “What is exactly distinguished about this number to be sold for 30 million?” he wondered.