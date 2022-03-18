Dubai: One of the popular Saudi Snapchat influencer Saz Al Qahtani died in a car crash in Riyadh on Wednesday. She was 22, according to Saudi media outlets.
A video that captured the moment when the social media star was killed in the horrific accident on Al Orouba Road in the Saudi capital has gone viral.
The footage also shows when Al Qahtani’s car catches fire before her name begins to appear on Twitter where users start sharing information about her death. She had 931,000 followers on Snapchat and was also popular on Instagram and TikTok as she used to share the details of her daily life, trips, visits to various places and other outdoor activities.
Many social media users took to social media to pay tributes to Al Qahtani and share her photos, with prayers for her to rest in eternal peace.
Born in 2000, Al Qahtani also participated in fashion shows and festivals in the Kingdom.