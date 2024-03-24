1 of 7
The General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque announced that over 10 million visitors flocked to the Prophet's Mosque during the first 10 days of Ramadan.
The mosque provided high-quality services to ensure a smooth and efficient experience for all.
Authority-issued statistics revealed that the Prophet's Mosque welcomed a total of 9,818,474 worshipers and visitors in the first 10 days of Ramadan.
739,702 people visited the Prophet’s tomb, according to official statistics.
The mosque implemented organizational procedures to control crowd movement and schedule times for optional prayers for both men and women.
It also reported that 26,910 elderly people and individuals with disabilities benefited from the services provided to them last week. Visitors who availed themselves of guidance services reached 132,893.
Additionally, 195,800 bottles of Zamzam water were provided, and 2,908,530 Iftar meals were distributed in corridors of the mosque designated for fasting individuals.
