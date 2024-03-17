1 of 11
Madinah: Over 5.2 million worshippers and visitors flocked to the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah last week to perform daily prayers.
Image Credit: SPA
2 of 11
The General Authority for the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque provided comprehensive services to serve and care for them.
Image Credit: SPA
3 of 11
A report issued by the General Authority for the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque revealed the extensive services provided to worshippers and visitors during the first week of Ramadan for the year 1445 Hijri.
Image Credit: SPA
4 of 11
The authority noted that over 414,878 visitors had the honour of greeting the Prophet (PBUH) and his two companions during the same period.
Image Credit: SPA
5 of 11
Additionally, 134,447 male and 107,697 female visitors performed prayers at Al Rawdah Al Sharifah.
Image Credit: SPA
6 of 11
The authority's organisational procedures ensured smooth crowd management and visit schedules for both men and women.
Image Credit: SPA
7 of 11
Specialised services assisted 10,482 elderly and disabled individuals during the past week. Additionally, communication services in multiple languages were provided to 110,412 visitors from various nationalities.
Image Credit: SPA
8 of 11
The Mosque's library's educational services were utilised by 12,279 visitors, while exhibitions and museums attracted 4,567.
Image Credit: SPA
9 of 11
Additionally, 149,149 diverse gifts were provided to visitors, along with 648,411 guidance and counseling services offered through the unified number and communication channels, as part of the services available for the care of worshippers at the Prophet's Mosque.
Image Credit: SPA
10 of 11
Field services included providing spatial guidance to 94,814 visitors and facilitating movement between the courtyards and gates of the Prophet's Mosque for an additional 36,172 visitors.
Image Credit: SPA
11 of 11
The authority also distributed over 144,000 bottles of Zamzam water and provided 15,243 Iftar meals for fasting individuals in designated areas within the mosque.
Image Credit: SPA