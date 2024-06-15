Mount Arafat, Saudi Arabia: More than 1.5 million Muslims will pray on Mount Arafat in soaring temperatures on Saturday, in the high-point day of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Worshippers from all over the world will climb the rocky, 70-metre hill, about 20 kilometres from Mecca, where the Prophet Mohammed is believed to have given his last sermon.

The desert summer heat is expected to hit 43°C, creating challenges especially among the elderly during a day of prayer and reciting the Quran.

Muslim pilgrims gather at Mount Arafat during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, in Saudi Arabia, on June 15, 2024. Image Credit: REUTERS

The Hajj, which takes at least five days to complete and is mostly outdoors, "is not easy because it is very hot", said Abraman Hawa, 26, from Ghana.

"We have sun... but it is not as hot. But I will pray to Allah at Arafat, because I need his support," she added.

Saudi authorities have urged pilgrims to drink plenty of water and protect themselves from the sun. Since men are prohibited from wearing hats, many carry umbrellas.

More than 10,000 heat-related illnesses were recorded last year, 10 per cent of them heat stroke, a Saudi official told AFP this week.

The Hajj, one of the world's biggest religious gatherings, is increasingly affected by climate change, according to a Saudi study that said regional temperatures were rising 0.4°C each decade.

But Mohammed Farouk, a 60-year-old Pakistani pilgrim, was not put off by the kingdom's scorching summer sun.

The Hajj is "very important for me as a Muslim", he said.

The rituals

The enormous crowds of worshippers spent the night in a giant tented city in Mina, a valley several kilometres outside Mecca, Islam's holiest city.

After the rituals at Mount Arafat they will head to Muzdalifah, where they will collect pebbles to carry out the symbolic "stoning of the devil" ritual in Mina on Sunday.

The Hajj is said to follow the path of the Prophet Mohammed's final pilgrimage, about 1,400 years ago.

The kingdom received more than 1.8 million pilgrims last year for the Hajj, around 90 per cent of whom came from abroad.