Cairo: A driver of a speeding car “deliberately” rammed into two young men purportedly on a road in Saudi Arabia, a local newspaper has reported.
The pre-iftar incident was captured by a video posted on social media, showing the car hitting both men who were standing next to a motorcycle and speeding off, according to online portal Al Marsd.
In the wake, one victim is seen limping while the other sitting on the ground.
The footage dating April 11 was taken from a surveillance camera in the district of Al Rabwa in the Hafr Al Batin governorate in Saudi Arabia’s eastern province, the paper said.
There was no immediate comment from authorities.