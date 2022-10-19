Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced that more than 277,000 Saudi citizens have joined the private sector in the first nine months of this year, local media reported.
The Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) said it has supported the employment of 277,000 Saudis, including women, to work at private sector’s institutions from the start of 2022 until the end of the Q3.
Hadaf revealed that the total amount spent on support programmes during the same period was SR3.75 billion.
Hadaf offers several initiatives and programmes to support training, employment and empowerment of Saudi citizens. This is in addition to supporting establishments in all activities, sectors and professions, as well as other initiatives to localise several sectors in the labour market.