Cairo: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires.
Modi posted a picture of the two shaking hands on Twitter.
The meeting took place on Thursday local time (early Friday UAE) at Mohammad Bin Salman’s residence, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The two discussed bilateral cooperation between their countries, as well as investments in energy and security, the SPA added.
They also spoke of Saudi Arabia’s readiness to supply India with all its needs of oil and petroleum products.