Dubai: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman arrived in Argentina for the G20 summit in Buenos Aires amid the outcry over the killing of columnist Jamal Khashoggi.
The crown prince’s appearance in Argentina follows a tour of Arab countries and will be scrutinised to gauge how willing world leaders are to be associated with him following the murder of Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last month.
Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet with the crown prince, the Kremlin said on Wednesday. But US President Donald Trump, who has built much of his Middle East strategy around an alliance with Saudi Arabia, has no plans for a one-on-one meeting with Prince Mohammad, the White House said.