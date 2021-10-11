Dubai: The family of an elderly Saudi man, who has been missing for one and a half years, is offering a cash reward for information about his whereabouts, in hopes for finding him, local media reported.
The 84-year-old man, Khalil Abdul Aziz, went missing from his home in Al Dakhl Al Mahdoud neighbourhood in Riyadh 18 months ago. His family has not heard about him since then.
The grieving family is still holding on to hope as they try to make sense of what happened to their father who suffers from Alzheimers. The family is appealing for public help in finding him.
His family has never given up or stopped searching for him since he went missing.
His son, Bader Abdul Aziz, urged anyone who has information to approach the nearest police station, and whoever helps in finding his father will be given a cash prize.