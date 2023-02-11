Cairo: A prominent Saudi geologist has warned of a powerful tremor in the Red sea as rescue teams frantically continue to grapple with the aftermath of a devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria last week.
“This major tremor is expected and could happen at any minute,” Abdul Aziz bin Laboun, the head of Saudi geologists, told Al Hadath TV in a phone interview.
“Seismic surveys show at least 1,000 tremors occur along the Red Sea. Consequently, we have to coexist with this situation, but precaution should be taken,” he added.
“We should thoroughly read the geological history of the region. These are not incidental events. They are characteristic of the region, Bin Laboun said without elaborating.
The warning comes after tens of thousands were killed in Turkey and neighbouring Syria due to the quake, which has also caused massive havoc, prompting large-scale international relief aid.
In the wake of the quake, Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin salamn ordered a public donation campaign and an aid airlift for the victims.
The sixth Saudi planeload of humanitarian aid took off from Riyadh for Turkey Saturday as part of the airlift, local media reported.
The aircraft carried 98 tonnes of humanitarian aid including food and medical supplies as well as tents, blankets and sleeping bags.
Saudi Arabia also dispatched a rescue and search team as well as medical specialists to the quake-stricken areas.