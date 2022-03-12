Cairo: The husband of a Saudi teacher, who died in a recent road crash, has been keen to fulfil her last wash: celebrating her schoolchildren’ success.
The teacher, identified as Ghusun bint Abdullah, was killed last week in a traffic accident in the governorate of Samata in south-west Saudi Arabia, triggering an outpouring of grief from her colleagues and schoolchildren.
Her husband Khyrat bin Hamoud has distributed her gifts in kind and cash to successful pupils at the school with cards asking her students to remember her.
“The first thing I thought of while receiving condolences for my wife’s death was to fulfil her wish and the deed she had intended to do,” he told Saudi online newspaper Ajel.
”As a husband of this dedicated teacher, I found that it was my duty to carry out her initiative quickly and fulfil her wish without delay,” he added.
Therefore, he gathered a variety of gifts and offered them to the administration of the school where she had worked to present to her schoolchildren.
“Congratulations for your distinguished success,” read the cards attached to the gifts. “Your teacher Ghusun, May Allah have mercy upon her. Don’t forget me in your prayers.”
The teacher died last Sunday in the road accident while she was on her way to school.