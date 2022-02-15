Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry has announced the execution of Jordanian expatriate man for strangling to death a Saudi man in Jazan, southwest of the Kingdom.
According to a statement issued by the ministry, the Jordanian man, Hassan Abdul Aziz Nassar, was executed today (Tuesday) for murdering Saudi national Hussein Jaber Salem Al Maliki by hitting him on face and strangling him to death following a fight.
The Court of Appeal issued the death penalty against him after he was found guilty of premeditated murder. The death sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court and a royal order was issued approving the execution.