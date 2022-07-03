Dubai: The Jeddah Season 2022 has set a record after the event attracted over 6 million people of diverse nationalities and ages from within and outside Saudi Arabia before the 60-day run of entertainment wrapped up on Saturday.
According to media reports, this is the highest number of visitors in its short history. The Jeddah Season, which began in May, has excelled at luring events and experiences from around the world while also achieving diversity and comprehensiveness in its activities and offered a variety of choices for tourists.
The season created a numerous opportunities and partnerships for the private sector, as well as a wide range of employment opportunities for young Saudi men and women working at the event zones. More than 80 per cent of all employees involved in the event were Saudis.
Jeddah Season is an art, culture and entertainment festival with numerous events that take place in the city. The season aims to make the city of Jeddah shine internationally as the epitome of entertainment and tourism.
It also focuses on a prosperous future of Saudi Arabia with increasing opportunities for the present generation. Inspired by the success of the Riyadh season, Jeddah Season started with its first edition in 2019.
The season fills the city with festive vibes and sets it in an enthusiastic mode. It is divided into nine zones dedicated to making one relish a captivating blend of leisure, thrill, fun activities, music, arts, culture and sports