UAE-led education firm plans Heriot-Watt University campus in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: UAE-led Almasar Alshamil Education, a subsidiary of DFM-listed Amanat Holdings, announced Tuesday it has signed a head of terms agreement with Scotland’s Heriot-Watt University to establish Heriot-Watt University Saudi Arabia.
This marks a major expansion for both the Gulf education provider and the 200-year-old Scottish institution. Heriot-Watt already operates international campuses in Dubai and Malaysia.
Last week, Almasar Alshamil Education announced it has received approval from Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) to proceed with an initial public offering (IPO) on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).
The agreement between Almasar and Heriot-Watt, signed in London in the presence of Saudi Arabia’s Chargé d'Affaires and government representatives from Saudi Arabia, Britain, and Scotland, remains subject to definitive agreements and regulatory approvals.
Founded in 1821, Heriot-Watt serves over 25,000 students across five campuses globally and ranks first in Scotland and second in the UK for graduate employability.
"Our partnership with Heriot-Watt University represents a significant milestone in Almasar Alshamil Education’s ongoing mission to expand access to high-quality education across the GCC," said Dr.Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman of Almasar Alshamil Education.
Under the partnership structure, Almasar Alshamil will provide financial and strategic support while Heriot-Watt delivers academic and institutional leadership.
Students at the Saudi campus will benefit from Heriot-Watt's "Go Global" initiative, allowing them to study at any of the university's international locations. The university maintains partnerships with over 200 institutions worldwide and houses Scotland's National Sports Performance Centre and the National Robotarium, the UK's national center for robotics and AI research.
"This partnership will build on our many years of experience in transnational education and is aligned to our newly developed Strategy 2035," said Bruce Pritchard, Chair of Court at Heriot-Watt University.
"Together, we plan to deliver high-quality education, to enhance research opportunities, and to equip students with the skills and experiences needed to thrive in a dynamic global landscape," said Pritchard.
