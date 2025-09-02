Heriot-Watt University expands its presence at Dubai Knowledge Park

Commenting on the new extension, Professor Dame Heather McGregor, Provost and Vice Principal of Heriot-Watt University Dubai, said, “I am delighted to be moving to our new extended campus today. Since establishing our presence in the UAE in 2005, Heriot-Watt University Dubai has been committed to advancing academic excellence. This commitment was further strengthened with the launch of our purpose-built campus in 2021 and securing the prestigious Initial Programme Accreditation for all our programmes by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, showcasing our continued dedication to the region’s education sector.”