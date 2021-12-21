Dubai: Saudi Arabia has witnessed the largest ever 'rental' deal in the world of camels. A Saudi man leased his camel for SR20 million for just 48 hours, local media reported.
The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Camel Club in Saudi Arabia, Fahd Bin Falah Bin Hithleen, shared a video clip documenting the deal to rent the camelfor SR20 million for 48 hours.
Tweeting on the occasion, Bin Hithleen said: “Today is a historic day in every sense of the word (in the world of camels). The largest camel rental deal for 48 hours has been signed by the camel owner Abdullah Bin Odeh and Abdullah Al Dabbous for SR20 million.”
In a TV interview, Bin Hatthlin said: “Regional competitions are coming, and prices will rise”.
He added camels will not have an economic leverage unless we treat them like children. “We must change the way we view camels, and I hope all owners will follow the example of Abdullah Bin Odeh.”
Earlier, Saudi officials banned more than 40 camels from attending the Sixth King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, and this year dozens of breeders were found to have used hormones to stretch the camels’ lips and nose, and to inject camels. To enlarge the heads and lips with Botox, they used fillers to lubricate the face. In 2018, 12 competitors were disqualified because their owners had used Botox on camels.