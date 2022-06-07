Cairo: Saudi authorities had arrested several illegal foreign workers accused of dealing in meat of unknown origin in the capital Riyadh as part of a tough crackdown on hygienic violations, local media reported.
Saudi television Al Ekhbariya showed a raid joined by 14 governmental agencies on a rooftop site used by the suspects in pursuing the unhealthy business.
The report featured meat products unfit for human consumption before their planned marketing at restaurants.
“The seized meat will be destroyed completely and immediately” Abdullah Abu Eid, a liaison officer, told the television.
The specific number of those arrested was not given.
Last week, municipal authorities in the city of Taif in western Saudi Arabia destroyed over 870 kilograms of rotten sheep guts that were seized inside a refrigeration truck.