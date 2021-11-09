Cairo: Saudi police said they arrested an illegal expatriate in the holy city of Medina for allegedly collecting and sending money abroad from the kingdom in violation of its rules.
The suspect, a Yemeni national, was found to have also violated the Saudi residency system and absented himself from work, a spokesman for the Medina police said.
Police found in the suspect’s possession SR266,285, of unknown origin, the official added.
The overall amount of money the suspect had purportedly sent out of the country was not disclosed.
Saudi authorities have repeatedly warned that those who facilitate the entry of infiltrators into the kingdom or provide them with transportation, shelter or any sort of assistance face penalties of a maximum of 15 years in prison, and a fine of up to SR1 million, as well as confiscation of the transport and the accommodation means, in addition to naming to shame them.
Earlier this week, the Saudi Interior Ministry announced arresting 15,399 foreign violators of residency, labour and border security laws in the kingdom over the period between October 28 and November 3 as part of a relentless clampdown on illegal expatriates.