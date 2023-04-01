Dubai: Rayan Al Harbi, operations manager of the Haramain High-Speed Train Project, announced that 84 daily trips are operated between Mecca and Jeddah, local media reported.
The economy class ticket price is set at SR23 per trip, with the aim of making the Sulaymaniyah station the first choice for services provided by the Haramain Train and facilitating Umrah pilgrimages for Jeddah Mecca.
According to Okaz newspaper, bus services will transport pilgrims from Mecca’s Rusaifa station to the Grand Mosque. The number of trips between Mecca and Medina, as well as other stations, will increase during the peak Umrah season in Ramadan.
This follows the completion of facility upgrades at all stations to serve Umrah pilgrims.
During Ramadan, the Haramain High-Speed Railway management plans to operate over 100 daily train trips between Mecca and Medina. With five fully equipped stations, the railway has witnessed a growing number of visitors and pilgrims to the Grand Mosque in Mecca, the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, Jeddah, and King Abdullah Economic City.
Since its launch, the Haramain Train has operated more than 25,000 trips, maintaining a 95 per cent accuracy in its service schedule.