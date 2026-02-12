GOLD/FOREX
Gold gifts in class? Saudi pupil sparks surprise at school

Riyadh school retrieves jewellery after child took it from mother’s drawer

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Educators said the case was handled quickly in coordination with the pupil’s guardians. For illustrative purposes only.
REUTERS

Dubai: A primary school pupil in Riyadh brought pieces of gold jewellery from his family home and handed them out to classmates as gifts in an unusual incident, school officials said.

The episode prompted immediate questions from the school administration after staff noticed students receiving gold items during the school day.

When asked about the source, the child said he had taken the pieces from his mother’s drawer at home, according to officials familiar with the matter.

School administrators contacted the family, who confirmed the items belonged to them. The gold pieces were collected and returned, and the situation was resolved without further incident.

Educators said the case was handled quickly in coordination with the pupil’s guardians.

