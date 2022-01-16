Cairo: Security forces from the Arab Gulf countries have initiated a joint exercise in Saudi Arabia focusing on tackling regional threats, officials said.
Saudi Assistant Interior Minister for Operations Gen. Saeed Al Qahtani Saturday gave the go-ahead to the Arab Gulf Security 3 drill launched in the Eastern Province with participation of forces from the six nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
The event kicked off with a parade of the participating forces and an address from the chief of the exercise Maj. Gen. Shaya bin Salim, who said that the drill aims at enhancing inter-GCC security links and upgrading preparedness to tackle all threats in the region.
“The message of the exercise is that our Gulf and our security are one and the same. This message should reach anyone thinking of harming the Gulf security,” he added, according to the Saudi news agency SPA.
The GCC comprises Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain.