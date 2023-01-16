Dubai: GCC citizens residing in Saudi Arabia will not be allowed to register in the allocated quota for companies and establishments of domestic pilgrims, local media reported.
According to the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Gulf nationals, however, can register for Hajj through the missions of their countries.
Registering for this year’s Hajj will only be for pilgrims who have Saudi ID, or valid residency (Iqama) during the registering period which will expire on 17th of Dhul Hijjah 1444 (July 5, 2023).
Pilgrims who previously attended the Hajj may still do so this season as long as they register as guardians (Mahram) of women, whether in the capacity of a spouse, brother, father, or son.
The Ministry declared that the domestic Hajj pilgrims’ enterprise has the ability to charge extra for additional services on the advertised Hajj packages.
During the registration procedure, pilgrims have the option to select these packages and pay their additional costs through the Hajj programme.
After making a reservation, pilgrims doing the Hajj will not be allowed to alter the Hajj facility, according to the Ministry.
The Ministry has stated that it has temporarily removed the option to purchase animal sacrifice (Adahi, Hadi) from the packages.