Cairo: Saudi Arabia’s presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) summit, due to start Saturday, emphasizes the “pivotal role” of the kingdom in the region, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr. Anwar Gargash has said.
Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz will Saturday host the virtual summit of the leaders of the world’s leading economies.
“This [Saudi] standing has always been linked to stability, prosperity and protection of Gulf, Arab and Islamic interests,” Dr. Gargash tweeted Friday.
He added that the UAE sincerely wishes success of the summit “for humanity and the world”.
Saudi Arabia is the first Arab country to preside over the G20, which comprises two thirds of the world’s population and 75 per cent of global trade.
The two-day summit is anticipated to focus on ways to rejuvenate world economy dented by the COVID-19 pandemic.