Dubai: A famous Saudi YouTuber has announced he will be sponsoring the cost of Umrah pilgrimage for the bereaved family of Moroccan boy who died after being trapped in an abandoned well for five days.
Ahmed Al Barqi made the announcement on his Twitter page.
The Saudi YouTuber said he will also bear the cost of the Moroccan family staying for one month in Mecca and Medina, in the hope that this will help ease their grief.
Yesterday, a famous Moroccan footballer offered to buy his family a new house to “bring a little joy” into their lives.
Abderrazak Hamdallah, who played under former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson after moving to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou, said: “The five days shook the hearts of Moroccans, Arabs and Muslims, and the whole world.
“And I have decided, on behalf of myself and my family, and on behalf of all Moroccans and Muslims, to help and bring a little joy to Rayan’s family, his parents and his brothers and to give them a fully equipped house. We ask God to accept us and do so in the balance of the good deeds of all Muslims."