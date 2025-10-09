GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Entertainment chief hints Manchester United sale amid friendly match talks

Tweet sparks debate as club considers lucrative Saudi visit during Riyadh Season

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: Turki Al AlShikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA), has sparked widespread speculation over Manchester United’s ownership with a tweet suggesting the club is in advanced negotiations for a sale to a new investor.

In a post on his X account, Al AlShikh wrote: “Best news I’ve heard today is that Manchester United is in advanced talks to complete a sale to a new investor. I hope they are better than the previous owners.” The tweet, shared while he is negotiating with the club to stage a friendly in Saudi Arabia during Riyadh Season, attracted over one million views within hours on Thursday morning.

The comments came after it was revealed that United could receive £10 million for a Saudi visit this season. The club has historically benefited financially from international matches, including tours to Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong in June, earning £8 million, and could offset losses from missing European competitions for only the second time in 35 years by participating in Riyadh Season 2025, which will begin tomorrow Friday and runs until March.

Manchester United reportedly has three options for participation: a three-day Riyadh Season Cup tournament facing top Saudi clubs Al Nassr, featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, and Al Hilal, with £5 million per match and an additional £10 million if they win the title; a shorter exhibition match against a Saudi All-Stars team, similar to the PSG match in January 2023, earning around £5 million; or a training camp in Riyadh culminating in a single match, likely against Al Nassr, also valued at £5 million.

All options include travel and accommodation costs, and the revenue potential significantly exceeds the £1 million the club earned during a 2008 visit with Ronaldo under Sir Alex Ferguson, when they lost 3-2 to Al Hilal in a farewell match for Saudi legend Sami Al Jaber.

