Dubai: The 2024 International Falcon Breeders Auction, held at the Saudi Falcons Club’s Malham headquarters near Riyadh, set a new record as the year’s most expensive falcon sold for 400,000 riyals.

The high-profile auction, which took place on the ninth night of the event, was attended by US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Michael Ratney.

The auction, featuring top breeding farms from 19 countries, showcased two exceptional falcons from the American Pacific Northwest Falcons farm.

The first, a triangular chick known as “Super White,” was sold for 86,000 riyals, with initial bidding starting at 40,000 riyals.

The second falcon, an “Ultra White” triangular chick, commanded a winning bid of 400,000 riyals, with bidding beginning at 100,000 riyals.

This prestigious event provides a unique and competitive platform for elite falcons and breeders worldwide, attracting falconers and enthusiasts from various countries.