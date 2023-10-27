Cairo: A car collision in south-western Saudi Arabia has left one expatriate dead and four Saudis injured, a medical official has said.

The accident happened on the Al Baha airport road Thursday evening, spokesman for the local branch of the Saudi Red Crescent Emad Mansi added.

The expatriate, whose nationality was not revealed, died later after the accident due to injuries, he said.

The four others included two seriously injured while two others sustained moderate injuries, the official added.

The cause or circumstances of the accident are not clear yet. The collision was the second reported in Al Baha this week.

On Sunday, a collision involving two cars in Al Baha left three Saudis dead and three others injured.

The dead were employees of the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs where they worked as muezzins or the persons who recite the call to Islamic prayer, according to Okaz newspaper.

In recent months, Saudi media reported several deadly accidents.

Earlier this month, a female schoolteacher was killed and five others injured in a road crash while they were on their way to their school in the city of Yanbu in western Saudi Arabia.

Last month, a bus flipped over, leaving four people dead and seven others wounded in the coastal governorate of Al Wajh in north-western Saudi Arabia.

In May, a bus, carrying university students, collided with a car in the central city of Buraidah, leaving one female student dead and 24 others injured.

In March, 21 Umrah pilgrims were killed and 29 others injured when their bus turned over in the south-western Asir region.

In recent years, Saudi authorities have toughened penalties against traffic offences to reduce road crashes.