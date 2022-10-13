Cairo: Saudi authorities in charge of the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site, have introduced electric coaches to transport the elderly and physically challenged worshipers in the sacred place.
The latest facility has been launched by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.
The coach, meeting high safety standards, is 2.9 metres long and 1 metre wide, and is operated by eight batteries running for up to 30 kilometres, the Saudi news agency SPA reported.
Equipped with sensors, the vehicle is designed to avoid collision during driving in corridors.
Made of fibre glass, the vehicle can carry up to seven passengers, plus the driver and its doors are designed to ensure riders’ safety.
In recent months, authorities have unveiled several facilities including the use of robots to assist pilgrims and worshippers inside the Grand Mosque.